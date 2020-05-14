TOP Price Reaches $0.0011 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. TOP has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $102,316.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01995311 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

