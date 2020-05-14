TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,288. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

