Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

