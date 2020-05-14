TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 4.7% Higher

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57, 185,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,418,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

