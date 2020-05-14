Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE TSQ opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research downgraded Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

