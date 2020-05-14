TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 552,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 229.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 78,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1,901.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

