TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35. Research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

