TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Shares of TAC opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

