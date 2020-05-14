TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,688,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,919 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc. owned 4.31% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

