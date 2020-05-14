Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Short Interest Up 14.7% in April

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

