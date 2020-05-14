TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 11,628 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

