Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.69. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 351,891 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

