Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 419,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.31.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 752,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 170,467 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 321,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

