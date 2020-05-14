Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 36,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE TWTR opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 362.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 229,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Twitter by 180.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 32.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 117,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.