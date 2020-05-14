U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.

Shares of GROW opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.93. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

