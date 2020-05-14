UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.09 ($48.94).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €26.50 ($30.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.22. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

