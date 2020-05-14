UBS Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 44 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 53 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.50.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

