UBS Group Trims Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $94.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cyberark Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,242,000 after acquiring an additional 646,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,096,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

