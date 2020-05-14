Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut to D at TheStreet

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $45,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $16,391,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,808 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

