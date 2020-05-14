Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 26,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Under Armour by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

