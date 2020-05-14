Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $8.00. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 4,534,373 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on UA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

