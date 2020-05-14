United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Cfra lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

