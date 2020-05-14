United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

NYSE:URI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

