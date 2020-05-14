Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 264,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

