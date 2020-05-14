Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 901,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.