Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

