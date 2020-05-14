UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 5,568 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

