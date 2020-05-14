Unum Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,181 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,855% compared to the average volume of 243 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Unum Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE:UNM opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

