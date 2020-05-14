US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Trading Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $50.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. US Ecology traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.23, 517,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 291,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 559,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $967.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

