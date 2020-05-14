Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,103 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

