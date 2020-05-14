Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $100.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

