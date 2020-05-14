Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Verbund has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

