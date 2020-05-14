Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.