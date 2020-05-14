Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

