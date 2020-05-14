Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 437,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

