Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

