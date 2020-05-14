Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VRML opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Vermillion has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Get Vermillion alerts:

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 162.23% and a negative net margin of 335.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermillion by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vermillion by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 115,702 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vermillion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermillion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vermillion by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.