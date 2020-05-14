Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $9.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1,531,100 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

In other news, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $12,571,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

