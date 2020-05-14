Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $286.82 and last traded at $287.61, approximately 66,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,050,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.68. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,645 shares of company stock valued at $57,603,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

