VF (VFC) to Release Earnings on Friday

VF (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

