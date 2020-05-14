Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIE. Wedbush started coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of VIE opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,860,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viela Bio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

