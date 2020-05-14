Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in April

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Village Farms International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFF. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

