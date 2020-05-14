Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

