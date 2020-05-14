Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

