Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 245,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

