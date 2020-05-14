Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2020

Shares of VSH opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

