Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives €29.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.17 ($33.92).

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Vivendi stock opened at €19.12 ($22.23) on Monday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.37.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

