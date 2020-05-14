Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

