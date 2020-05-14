Vivint Smart Home’s (VVNT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, CRO Todd M. Santiago acquired 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,635.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 372,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,007.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $243,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $243,245.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

