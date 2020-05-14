Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.15. Vivint Solar shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 70,680 shares trading hands.

VSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 153.24% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 5,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $61,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 208,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,007 shares of company stock valued at $272,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vivint Solar by 51.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,233,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 418,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vivint Solar by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 137,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.